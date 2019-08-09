Maharashtra rains: Water being released into Godavari from Gangapur dam

By PTI

NASHIK: Following incessant rain in catchment areas in Trimbakeshwar tehsil of Nashik district, 5,104 cusec water is being released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river on Friday, irrigation officials said.

The water level of the Godavari has risen but it is flowing within its banks, they said.

As much as 11,788 cusec water is being released from Darna dam in the district.

Gangapur and Darna dams were filled up 91 per cent and 89 per cent, respectively, officials said.

Of the 24 reservoirs in Nashik district, 22 are full.

Manikpunj and Nagasakya dams are still dry.

The total water storage in 22 reservoirs is 79 per cent, up from barely eight per cent before the beginning of monsoon.

The Met department has predicted spells of heavy rain in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts of north Maharashtra till August 11.