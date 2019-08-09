Mukul Roy’s MLA list under BJP scanner

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national leadership are scanning the list of 107 MLAs that senior leader of the party Mukul Roy had submitted saying the legislators want to join the saffron camp.

Sources in the BJP’s West Bengal chapter said the party’s higher leadership is examining the list and going through the background of the MLAs and their image among common people.

“If the elected representatives are accused of being corrupt or involved in the cut money controversy, our party may not induct them,’’ said a BJP leader.

Roy’s wings were clipped after majority of councilors of municipalities, whom he had taken to the party’s national headquarters in Delhi where they joined the BJP, returned to the Trinamool causing a loss of face of the saffron camp in Bengal.

Roy’s initiative to induct Manirul Islam, Trinamool MLA from Labhpur in Birbhum, in the BJP also triggered resentment among the BJP’s foot soldiers in the district.

TMC MLAs face Opp snub

Trinamool MLAs faced refusal when they tried to meet the members of rival parties as part of the public relation drive, as advised by election strategist Prashant Kishor. MLAs from East Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad were all snubbed by their rivals when they approached to meet these leaders.