Mukul Wasnik frontrunner for Congress chief post, party top leadership meet on Saturday

As Congress Working Committee (CWC) meets on Saturday to elect its new party chief, Mukul Wasnik, a Dalit face of the party, emerges as the front runner for the post which was left vacant since May after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi.

Wasnik served as the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in the UPA government. He also held posts such as the national president of National Students Union of India (NSUI) and president of Indian Youth Congress during 1984-1990.

Son of veteran Congress Leader and three-time MP Balkrishna Wasnik, Mukul became the youngest Member of Parliament at age of 25.

Gandhi resigned after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, where the party failed to cross three-digit mark.

Top leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KV Venugopal who met at the residence of former party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday, decided that there would be no more delay in picking the next party president.

Despite demands, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has earlier ruled herself out of the race for the top post.

In its 134-year history, the party mostly had a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family in charge of its affairs.

The CWC will formally thank Gandhi for his role as party president, during the meeting, according to reports.