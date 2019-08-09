NCP leader Shekhar Gore joins Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls

By ANI

MUMBAI: With only a few months to go for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, political party leaders continue to switch loyalties.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shekhar Gore on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Nitin Bangude accompanied Gore at Matoshri, the residence of the party chief.

Gore is the brother of Congress leader Aamdar Jaikumar Gore.

Earlier, three NCP MLAs -- Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Shivendra Raje and Congress legislator Kalidas Kolambkar -- handed over their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade and joined the BJP.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October this year.