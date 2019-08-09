Home Nation

Pakistan nervous about India's steps in J-K, says MEA amid Imran government's diplomatic onslaught

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said Pakistan is nervous over India's steps in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in that region.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted Pakistan's efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked.

"There is a feeling that Pakistan is nervous over India's initiative in Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar said.

ALSO READ | NSA Doval tours sensitive downtown Srinagar, talks to locals, security personnel

"Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Kumar also said that Pakistan suspending the Samjhauta Express was a unilateral move which was unfortunate.

On consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said: "We are in touch with Pakistan."

His remarks come days after the Indian government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raveesh Kumar Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Political Situation Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp