Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts MLA HS Phoolka's resignation

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh has accepted the resignation of H S Phoolka, who had quit as legislator last year. "Phoolka ji's resignation has been accepted," an official from the Speaker's office said on Friday.

The noted lawyer had resigned as AAP legislator from the Punjab state Assembly last year. On Sunday, he wrote to the speaker saying he will have to move the Supreme Court if his resignation is not accepted. "In the event you do not take any decision on my resignation, I will be constrained to approach the Supreme Court of India," the MLA from Dakha constituency earlier wrote to the assembly speaker.

Phoolka had resigned as MLA in October and had later met the assembly speaker, urging him to accept his resignation. Phoolka had earlier too written to the Assembly Speaker, saying he will not have a rethink over his resignation.

He had earlier said the speaker had assured him that he would take a considered decision on his resignation. Phoolka had stepped down to press for immediate action against those involved in desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib in the state in 2015.

While quitting as MLA, he had claimed the Congress government in the state had not taken the desired action against those named in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission's report on sacrilege incidents.