Tourist hub Khajuraho shuts down, seeks better connectivity 

Tourist guide Rameshwar Gupta said there is no day-time train to connect Khajuraho with Varanasi and Agra – from where tourists generally connect with Khajuraho. 

Khajuraho's largest temple. |Hritu Pawar

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Khajuraho, which is Madhya Pradesh’s global tourist hotspot, has been witnessing a virtual shutdown since Wednesday owing to strike by the tourist guides and tour and travel operators, who are demanding better air and rail connectivity.

The streets of the tourist town wore a deserted look owing to the strike. The town located in Bundelkhand’s Chhatarpur district (around 370 km from Bhopal) is a listed among the UNESCO World Heritage sites and is hotspot among European tourists, especially Italian and Spanish backpackers.
The prime focus of the stir by the tour and travel operators and guides is to press for their demand to run high speed trains like Gatiman, Shatabhi or Vande Bharat Express to connect Khajuraho with other major global tourist hotspots like Agra and Varanasi.

The striking guides and travel operators are also demanding better air connectivity to Khajuraho by converting the thrice-a-week Delhi-Varanasi-Khajuraho flight into a daily flight available at affordable prices.

Tourist guide Rameshwar Gupta said there is no day-time train to connect Khajuraho with Varanasi and Agra – from where tourists generally connect with Khajuraho. 

