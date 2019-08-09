Two injured in encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

By PTI

HARDOI (UTTAR PRADESH): A man wanted in a number of criminal cases and a policeman were injured in an encounter in Majhila area of the district, police said on Friday. The encounter took place on Thursday night when two bike-borne persons were stopped near Anjhi railway crossing in Shahabad area by the police during checking and they tried to run away.

When chased by the police, they started firing. In the exchange of fire, one Rukhsad was injured while his accomplice managed to flee, they said. SHO, Majhila, Sanjiv Kumar Sharma also sustained injuries in the encounter. Rukhsad has a number of criminal cases pending against him in Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Farukhabad, police said.