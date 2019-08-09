Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

She was critically injured recently when a truck rammed into her car.

The court has framed charges under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sengar and Singh, however, denied the allegations levelled against them saying they have been falsely implicated in the case and claimed trial.

The CBI had on Thursday told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.