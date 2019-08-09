Woman in West Bengal strangulated to death over dowry

By IANS

MALDA: A married woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband and in-laws in a dispute over dowry in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Malda's Manikchawk police station area on Wednesday night.

The family members of the deceased came to know about their daughter's death on Thursday morning and lodged a complaint at the local police station alleging that her husband and family members might kill her as she was unable to bring the money demanded as dowry during her marriage.

Police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

"The body have been recovered following a complaint of murder by the woman's parents. There are some external marks on her deceased's throat. We are investigating the matter," an officer from Manikchawk police station said.

Following the incident, the relatives of the deceased and local villagers agitated at the hospital demanding strong action against the offenders.

A police complaint has been also lodged against five persons, including the husband and the in-laws.

Police said none of the accused could be arrested so far as they have fled the area after the incident.