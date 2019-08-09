World tribal day: Madhya Pradesh government announces to waive loans taken by tribals

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that loans taken by tribals from money-lenders will be waived.

The government will also provide the tribals debit cards with which they can withdraw upto Rs 10,000 from ATMs.

The decisions came on the World Tribal Day.

The government will also ensure that tribals get back valuables such as jewelery or land transferred to money- lenders as collateral, the Congress government said.

"The loans taken by tribals from money-lenders will be waived by the state government in all tribal blocks of the state.

It will benefit 1.5 crore tribals," Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced at a function here.

Chhindwara, his constituency, has a sizable tribal population.

"We have made all necessary arrangement for rolling out the scheme, and the loans will start getting waived from August 15 in all 89 ST (tribal) blocks," he added.