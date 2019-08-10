Home Nation

12 Bangladeshis arrested while crossing over to India

A BSF patrol party intercepted and arrested eight female, four male Bangladeshi nationals along with an infant in two different incidents from Bithari, Hakipur and Dobolia area.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:10 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Twelve illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been arrested from Bithari and Hakipur area of the Indo-Bangla border, while trying to crossover to India, BSF officials said.

A BSF patrol party intercepted and arrested eight female and four male Bangladeshi nationals in two different incidents from Bithari, Hakipur and Dobolia area of North 24 Parganas district on Friday night, a BSF statement said.

"During preliminary questioning, these Bangladeshi illegal intruders revealed that they came into India with the help of Bangladeshi touts," the statement, issued on Saturday, said.

The arrested persons have been handed over to respective police stations for further legal action, it added.

