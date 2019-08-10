Home Nation

Congress asks PCCs, district and block units to participate in flood rescue missions

Many isolated pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already submerged due to swelling of various rivers. 

Published: 10th August 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

flood

People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In wake of incessant rains and flood hitting several states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has invoked all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), district and block committees to actively participate in rescue and rehabilitation works.

"As the heavy rain and landslides have led to catastrophe in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, etc, the @INCIndia requests all PCCs, district and block committees as well as the frontal organisations to actively participate in the rescue and rehabilitation works," tweeted Venugopal.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Army in coordination with Navy and Air Force has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

FOLLOW OUR COMPLETE FLOOD-RELATED COVERAGE HERE

A total of around 6,000 persons have been rescued and more than 15,000 persons have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and have been provided medical aid. Security personnel also distributed food packets to the victims.

Several states of the country are witnessing relentless rains from the past few days. Many isolated pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have already submerged due to swelling of various rivers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood Flood fury Congress Kerala floods Karnataka floods Maharashtra floods Rain fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp