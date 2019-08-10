Congress MPs, MLAs in Maharashtra to donate salary for flood relief

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra would be donating one month's salary for flood relief in the state, the party said Friday.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat made the announcement after touring flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara.

He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and state Congress working president Vishwajit Kadam.

Instead of rescuing thousands of people who are stranded in floodwaters, ministers are on "flood tourism" in rescue boats, Thorat alleged.

