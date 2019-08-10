Home Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves childcare leave for male service personnel

The minister has also given his nod for giving certain relaxation in childcare leave (CCL) provisions in case of women officers in defence forces.

Published: 10th August 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved extending benefits of child care leave to single male service personnel, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The decision is in sync with an order by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The minister has also given his nod for giving certain relaxation in childcare leave (CCL) provisions in case of women officers in defence forces. At present, CCL is granted only to women officers in defence forces.

ALSO READ: Defence ministry to look into issue of tax on disability pension

Recently, DoPT has made certain amendments to allow CCL to civilian employees, whereby the CCL granted to woman employees till now has been extended to single male government servants also.

"The age limit of 22 years prescribed earlier in the case of a child with 40 per cent disability has been removed for the purpose of availing CCL.

Further, the minimum period of CCL that can be availed at a time has been reduced to 05 days instead of 15 days," the defence ministry said.

ALSO READ: Defence Ministry suspends business dealings with Pilatus over alleged corruption

It said a proposal to extend similar benefits to defence personnel has been approved by Singh.

With this, single male service personnel will be able to avail the benefit of CCL.

Single male service personnel and woman officers of defence forces will also be able to avail CCL in respect of child with 40 per cent disability without any restriction of age limit for the child.

Further, the minimum period of CCL that can be availed in each spell has been reduced to five days from the earlier limit of 15 days, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Department of Personnel and Training Defence Ministry
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp