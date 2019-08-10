Home Nation

Government to include all kinds of cancer treatment under Ayushman Bharat

The National Health Authority is planning to include all types of cancer and its treatment under their healthcare packages.

Published: 10th August 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

cancer

(Image used for representation)

By ANI

 

NEW DELHI: The National Health Authority (NHA) is planning to include all types of cancer and its treatment under their healthcare packages.

As of now, officials feel the healthcare packages for cancer treatment are not very comprehensive.

For the treatment of cancer, a patient has to undergo various types of medical procedures. These include chemotherapy, surgery and radiations. Therefore, the NHA is planning to include all kinds of regimes for chemotherapy for various kinds of cancer.

"There are some missing links in the treatment of cancer and it not very comprehensive. Hence, we have just recommended further strengthening of the medical packages for cancer. This has to be approved by the governing body and the entire process is likely to take three months," a senior official at the NHA said.

Confirming the development, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority said, "Treatment for cancer is very expensive. We want to include treatment for all type of cancer in our health packages which are cost-effective, proven and beneficial to the patients."

When contacted, Dr Abhishek Sankar, Professor of Oncology at AIIMS, said every year about 15 lakh new patients are diagnosed with cancer. Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer with 1 lakh 20 thousand patients detected every year, followed by breast cancer which affects about 1.5 lakh patients, 2 lakh 76 thousand lip and oral cancer cases every year. Nearly 44-45 lakh patients suffer from cancer at a particular time, he added.

NHA is an implementing body of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) health insurance scheme.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, a National Health Protection Scheme, will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

So far, 16000 hospitals have been empanelled and nearly 34 lakh beneficiaries have been admitted while nine crore e-cards have been issued. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Health Authority cancer cancer treatment NHA Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp