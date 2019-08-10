Home Ministry​ rejects media report claiming massive protests in Srinagar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday termed a media report as "completely fabricated and incorrect" that claimed there was a protest by 10,000 people in Srinagar on Friday when restrictions were eased.

The Union Home Ministry said the news report "originally published in Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar". On Friday, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir had eased prohibitory orders to allow Friday prayers in local mosques and for people to make arrangements for Monday's Eid celebrations.

This is completely fabricated & incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 ppl.

The administration has lifted prohibitory orders from Jammu region, and asked schools to reopen from Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir was put under complete lockdown on August 11, a day before the government of India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the state.