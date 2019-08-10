Security forces change focus to ensure peaceful eid in Kashmir valley amid Article 370 fallout

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: During the address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the PM wished the country for Eid and mentioned that restrictions will be removed in the Valley so as to allow locals to celebrate the festival on August 12.

Security forces are on their toes and are working towards ensuring that the Valley can celebrate an incident-free Eid festival.

“It is expected that the curfew will be eased on the day of Eid and we are making sure that no one is able to create disturbance,” said a senior Army officer. Eid is a big day and all the security forces will work to hold it peacefully in Kashmir, he said.

The Army is in touch with the caretakers of mosques and influential people of society.

Heavy security arrangements were made in Kashmir before Article 370 was removed in the state on Monday. PM Modi assured the people of the state on Thursday that they will not face any trouble in celebrating Eid and that the situation in the Valley will return to normal gradually.

While sporadic incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Kashmir on Friday, the security agencies prepared to handle any eventuality.

On Tuesday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said that a Pulwama-like incident was bound to happen, indicating that his country was preparing to reactivate its terror machinery. Now, reports have come that 16 terror camps are activated and around 200 terrorists are in the camps, ready to infiltrate.

“The terrorists could be seen moving with weapons which were not so till Imran Khan’s official visit to United States. But now they could be seen moving with their weapons,” said an army officer.

There are about 40 terrorists active in north Kashmir and 170 in south Kashmir.