Indian Navy on alert anticipating terror attack from Pakistan

According to defence sources, each point of entry on the Indian coastline is on alert and has been placed under real-time monitoring.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Royal Navy.mod.uk)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has put its warships on alert on both the eastern and western coasts over the likelihood of a terror attack from Pakistan, defence sources said on Friday.

An attack from Pakistan is anticipated by military intelligence after the Indian Parliament withdrew special status to J&K on August 5 through a Presidential order by reading down Article 370. The Parliament also bifurcated the state of J&K into two union territories through a legislation passed later by both houses.

"The Indian Navy is prepared to face any odds. We are on alert," said a senior Navy officer.

Security forces are also on high alert in the Kashmir valley ahead of Eid which will be celebrated in J&K on Monday. At least four 'hotspots', in areas which have witnessed unrest in the past over anti-India sentiments, have been identified in south Kashmir.

Several pro-Pakistan prisoners have been shifted from jails of Srinagar, Kathua (Hiranagar) and Jammu, to central jails in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
 

