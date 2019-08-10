Home Nation

Karachi-bound Thar Express with 165 passengers reaches last station on Indian side

The passengers are currently undergoing customs clearance following which it will move towards zero point station which is on the International Border, they said.

Published: 10th August 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Thar Express

Thar Express (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Karachi-bound Thar Express with 165 passengers on-board has reached Munabao station on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan on Saturday morning, officials said.

The passengers are currently undergoing customs clearance following which it will move towards zero point station which is on the International Border, they said.

Among the 165 passengers, 81 are Indians, who are visiting their relatives in Pakistan.

Eighty-four Pakistan nationals are returning to their country after completion of their visa limit in India, a railway official has said.

The train from Pakistan has also reached zero point and is expected to depart as per the schedule, a spokesperson for North Western Railway said.

The train from Bhagat Ki Kothi station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur left at 1 am and reached Munabao at 6.55 am, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Amid diplomatic fallout over Article 370, bus for Lahore leaves Delhi

The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur and Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006, after a 41-year suspension.

From Pakistan, the train travels from Karachi to zero point where the passengers change trans.

The train from Pakistan has reached zero point at 10 am, the officials said.

According to estimates, over four lakh passengers have taken the train in the past 13 years.

Pakistan on Friday said that it has suspended all train services to India.

Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thar Express Munabao station Article 370
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp