Krishna Chakraborty sworn in as first lady mayor of Bidhannagar

By PTI

KOLKATA: The chairman of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Krishna Chakraborty was sworn in as mayor of the corporation on Saturday.

The post of mayor has been lying vacant after Sabyasachi Dutta, the first mayor of the corporation which was formed in 2015, resigned from the post on July 18 following differences with the party leadership and a majority of councillors expressing no confidence against him.

Chakraborty said she is happy that the party leadership has reposed faith in her and she will do her best to live up to the expectations of the people.

"Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee says that we need to work for the masses. The chair doesn't matter, what matters is what we are doing for the people," she said after being sworn in.

According to a TMC councillor of BMC, the party leadership had zeroed in on Krishna Chakraborty as the next mayor after Sabyasachi Dutta resigned from the post.

Today during a meeting of party councillors she was officially elected as the leader of the party in the corporation and was sworn in as the first lady mayor of BMC.

Dutta was in the eye of a political storm after he participated in an agitation against West Bengal's power department and slammed the TMC government for not fulfilling the employees' demands for increasing their salaries.

The party leadership was also annoyed with Dutta over his meetings with senior BJP leader Mukul Roy.