Home Nation

Krishna Chakraborty sworn in as first lady mayor of Bidhannagar

The post of mayor has been lying vacant after Sabyasachi Dutta, the first mayor of the corporation which was formed in 2015, resigned from the post on July 18.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The chairman of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Krishna Chakraborty was sworn in as mayor of the corporation on Saturday.

The post of mayor has been lying vacant after Sabyasachi Dutta, the first mayor of the corporation which was formed in 2015, resigned from the post on July 18 following differences with the party leadership and a majority of councillors expressing no confidence against him.

Chakraborty said she is happy that the party leadership has reposed faith in her and she will do her best to live up to the expectations of the people.

"Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee says that we need to work for the masses. The chair doesn't matter, what matters is what we are doing for the people," she said after being sworn in.

According to a TMC councillor of BMC, the party leadership had zeroed in on Krishna Chakraborty as the next mayor after Sabyasachi Dutta resigned from the post.

Today during a meeting of party councillors she was officially elected as the leader of the party in the corporation and was sworn in as the first lady mayor of BMC.

Dutta was in the eye of a political storm after he participated in an agitation against West Bengal's power department and slammed the TMC government for not fulfilling the employees' demands for increasing their salaries.

The party leadership was also annoyed with Dutta over his meetings with senior BJP leader Mukul Roy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Krishna Chakraborty West Bengal TMC
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp