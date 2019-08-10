Home Nation

Maharashtra floods: Water receding in Kolhapur and Sangli, relief operations continue

Although the overall situation has improved slightly, the operation to evacuate the flooded areas and moving stranded people to safer locations and providing relief to them is still on.

Published: 10th August 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:50 AM

Maharashtra floods

Indian Coast Guard personnel carry out rescue and relief operation at a flooded area in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A flood of relief material started flowing to the flood ravaged Kolhapur and Sangli region districts of Western Maharashtra on Saturday even as rains took a break and water started receding. While administration has shifted over 4.25 lakh people to safer locations till now, 15 additional teams of Navy arrived in the flood-affected region from Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar visited Sangli city on Saturday. However, the water is still almost seven feet above the danger mark.In Baramati relief material worth Rs 1 crore was collected on Friday and was sent to Sangli along with NCP Chief Pawar as he visited the region.

Several Ganeshotsav Mandals in Mumbai have resolved to donate generously for the relief efforts by cutting down on the cost of the 10-day festival. “Most of the mandals are engaged in several social activities throughout the day and we have made a special appeal to them to contribute to the government efforts for flood relief,” said Adv Narsh Dahibavkar, President of the Ganeshotsav Mandal Federation.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra floods: Pawar speaks to PM, seeks more discharge from Almatti dam

While the MLAs and MPs of the NCP have decided to donate a month’s salary for the relief work, Shiv Sena MP, MLAs and corporators too would be contributing their month’s salary towards the relief work, party sources have said. A relief material collection centre too has been set up at the party headquarters at Dadar.

Maharashtra state government employees too have donated a day’s salary towards the relief measures. “Over 1.5 lakh class 1 officers from the state government services had donated around Rs 60 crore for drought relief in the month of June. Now they would be donating around the same amount for flood relief,” said Sameer Bhatkar, general secretary of Maharashtra State Gazetted Officer’s Federation.

Western MP goes under

Heavy rains over the last few days have put most major rivers in spate in Madhya Pradesh. As many as six rainfalls and flood related deaths have been reported in Ashok Nagar, Dhar, Mandsaur, Rajgarh and Mandla districts over the last 72 hours. Most major rivers, including Narmada, Chambal, Tapti, Parwati, Kshipra, Balwanti, Anas, Ruparel and Sukkad are either flowing above the danger mark or close to the danger level. 

