Mob lynching: 22 people arrested after Bihar crowd beats Dalit man to death

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In yet another incident mob violence, a 35-year-old man belonging to 'Mahadalit' community, was lynched at Mohammadpur village under the Naubatpur PS limits in Patna district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim Krishna Manjhi was beaten by local people suspecting him to be a child lifter. By the time police reached the spot, the victim had died following a brutal beating by the mob and his body was sent for postmortem.

22 people were arrested after being identified from video footage that was circulated shortly after the incident. This was the fourth of mob violence reported in the past 24 hours from Bihar. On Friday, two women in Patna, a begger in Begusarai and a boy in Supaul were beaten up on the suspicion of being child lifters.

According to official sources, 15 incidents of mob lynching and violence were reported from different parts of the state in the past 20 days, in which eight persons lost their lives. Alarmed at growing incidents of mob lynching, the state police have launched a social drive also to create awareness in the public for not resorting to such an illegal and inhuman act of violence