Terror funding case: Rashid Engineer sent to four days NIA custody

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu & Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer was on Saturday sent to four days NIA custody by a Delhi court in a terror-funding case involving 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Engineer was produced before Duty Magistrate Dharmender Singh, who sent him to four days custody after the agency pushed for his 10 days remand. He will now be produced before the court on August 14. He is accused of taking money from Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali.

Several separatist leaders, including Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam and Asiya Andrabi, are already in judicial custody in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.