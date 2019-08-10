Unnao case: UP police, not CRPF, providing security to rape survivor's family member, court told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh police, instead of the CRPF, was providing protection to one of the family members of the Unnao rape survivor, in defiance of a Supreme Court order, a Delhi court was informed on Friday.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma sought a report in this regard from the investigation officer of the case by Saturday.

The counsel for the 19-year-old rape survivor and her family -- advocates Dharmendra Mishra and Poonam Kaushik -- told the court that the relative, who was also one of the witnesses in the murder case of the victim's father, was provided a gunman by the Uttar Pradesh police.

On August 1, the apex court had directed that the rape survivor, her mother, other members of the family and their lawyer be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and that an officer of the level of commandant will file a compliance report forthwith.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier told the court that the father of the rape survivor was "brutally beaten up by (expelled BJP MLA) Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, and his henchmen" on April 3, 2018 "in public view for creating terror".

The rape survivor's father was arrested and falsely implicated in a case of illegal firearms possession, the central probe agency said in another chargesheet filed in the case.

He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court framed charges on Friday against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, for allegedly raping the woman in Unnao in 2017.

The victim was a minor then.

The court also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly abducting the minor girl, who is presently admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

She and her lawyer were critically injured when a truck recently rammed into their car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

The incident also left two family members of the rape survivor dead.