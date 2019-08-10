Home Nation

Unnao rape: BJP MLA Sengar not named in victim's father's death case

In this case, eight people have been named as accused, including three police officers, but not Kuldeep Sengar.

Published: 10th August 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the framing of charges in the alleged assault and framing of the Unnao rape victim's father in an Arms Act case.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved its order on the framing of charges for August 13.

The court also heard the death case of the victim's father who died in custody last year. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not made BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother accused in this case.

In this case, eight people have been named as accused, including three police officers, but not Kuldeep Sengar. Shashi Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shailendra Singh and Ram Sharan Singh are the other accused.

On Saturday, a special hearing was conducted after seeking permission from the Delhi High Court in order to complete the trial in 45 days as per the orders of the apex court.

READ HERE: Unnao rape survivor, lawyer critical, on advanced life support: AIIMS Delhi

Ten people, including expelled Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar, are accused in the Arms Act case.

The counsel appearing for the survivor told the court that the CBI has deliberately not named Kuldeep Sengar and his brother in the murder case of the victim's father.

Countering the allegation, Public Prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu told the court that though a chargesheet has been filed in the case, the investigation in this matter is still underway and so far nothing has come before the investigators which suggests Kuldeep Sengar's involvement in the death of the victim's father.

The counsel for the accused also raised questions over the investigation in the case, saying the investigating officer (IO) didn't conduct the probe properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape Unnao rape and accident Kuldeep Singh Sengar
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp