Home Nation

WATCH | 'Kitney ka hai', NSA Ajit Doval asks sheep traders in Anantnag

The NSA, who has been spending time visiting areas that were known as hotbeds of separatists, enquired from the animal traders about the weight and price of the sheep being sold for Eid ul Adha.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday August 10 visited Anantnag in south Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday August 10 visited Anantnag in south Kashmir. | ( Photo | ANI Twitter )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with his Valley outreach, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday visited Anantnag in south Kashmir and interacted with cattle traders and locals ahead of Eid.

Camping in the Valley since August 6, a day after the Centre revoked certain provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Doval, on Friday, toured the sensitive downtown Srinagar and interacted with locals and security personnel.

Officials said the NSA stopped at a cattle market in Anantnag - a hotbed of terrorist activities. In a video circulated on social media, Doval could be heard enquiring about the price, weight and diet of cattle - especially sheep - at the market.

While the NSA carried on with his charm offensive, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said, “There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.” The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as “fabricated and incorrect”.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were lifted in five districts of Jammu and curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts, paving the way for resumption of normal activities since the Centre’s decision on Article 370.All schools and colleges reopened in five Jammu districts, while government offices reported near-normal attendance, a senior official said.

Schools, govt offices open

Prohibitory orders in place under CrPC Section 144 was lifted in five districts of Jammu on Saturday. All schools in the region opened and government offices reported near-normal attendance, a senior official said 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National security advisor Ajit Doval Anantnag Article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir clampdown Ministry of Home Affairs Kashmir protests
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp