WATCH | 'Kitney ka hai', NSA Ajit Doval asks sheep traders in Anantnag

NEW DELHI: Continuing with his Valley outreach, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday visited Anantnag in south Kashmir and interacted with cattle traders and locals ahead of Eid.

Camping in the Valley since August 6, a day after the Centre revoked certain provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Doval, on Friday, toured the sensitive downtown Srinagar and interacted with locals and security personnel.

Officials said the NSA stopped at a cattle market in Anantnag - a hotbed of terrorist activities. In a video circulated on social media, Doval could be heard enquiring about the price, weight and diet of cattle - especially sheep - at the market.

While the NSA carried on with his charm offensive, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said, “There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.” The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as “fabricated and incorrect”.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were lifted in five districts of Jammu and curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts, paving the way for resumption of normal activities since the Centre’s decision on Article 370.All schools and colleges reopened in five Jammu districts, while government offices reported near-normal attendance, a senior official said.

