Home Nation

Article 370 abrogation: Political families in Kashmir struggle to stay relevant

For over 70 years, the mainstream parties, especially NC and PDP based their politics on the sense that Jammu and Kashmir is a unique state with special identity within the Constitution.

Published: 11th August 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With  the withdrawal of certain constitutional provisions under Article 370 in Kashmir, the mainstream political parties in the Valley have suddenly lost their “relevance” now and would have to come up with alternative narrative very fast to make themselves relevant again.

For over 70 years, the mainstream parties, especially National Conference of the Abdullahs and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), formed in 1999, based their politics on the sense that Jammu and Kashmir is a unique state with special identity within the Constitution.

They conveyed a clear sense to the people that they were there to protect the state’s interest by safeguarding Article 370, which guaranteed special status to J&K, and Article 35A, which barred outsiders from purchasing land and getting government jobs and scholarships in the Valley.

Whenever BJP leaders and central government ministers raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 or 35A, the two mainstream parties would hit back saying these two Articles were the only link between India and J&K and if it was snapped, the state’s ties with India would end.

The PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in her last reaction before being arrested in the wake of Centre’s decision on J&K, had tweeted that after pulling provisions under Article 370 and 35A, “India has become an occupational force in J&K.” “Mainstream politics in Kashmir is dead,” Javed Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 abrogation Article 35A National Conference Peoples Democratic Party Mufti family Abdullah family Kashmir politics Kashmir political families Kashmir clampdown
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp