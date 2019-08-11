Article 370 abrogation: Rajinikanth hails Amit Shah for Kashmir initiative

Home Nation

Prime Minister Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, the Tamil film actor said.

Published: 11th August 2019

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Top film actor Rajinikanth on Sunday lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and described the Narendra Modi-Shah duo as "Krishna and Arjuna."

"My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off," he said here at the release of a book chronicling the two years of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in office.

Prime Minister Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he said.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," added the actor, who has said he would launch his political party and contest the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | Article 370 removal will result in end of terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah

The Krishna-Arjuna combination is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

In a bold move, the Centre has last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced it would be split it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with the bills in this regard being passed by the Parliament.

