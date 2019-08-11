Home Nation

Curbs relaxed but Eid loses sheen in Kashmir

Excitement surrounding Eid goes missing asthere are no takers for sacrificial animals even at 50 per cent off.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard during curfew-like restriction on the fifth consecutive day in Srinagar

A security personnel stands guard during curfew-like restriction on the fifth consecutive day in Srinagar | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Nearly a week after a blanket communications clampdown disconnected the Valley from the rest of the world, authorities eased up the curfew-like restrictions on Saturday. An uneasy calm prevailed in Kashmir on Saturday as the hustle and bustle associated with the festival of Eid was clearly missing from the markets and there are no takers for sacrificial animals.

ALSO READ| Tricolour to be hoisted in every Jammu and Kashmir panchayats on Independence Day

Provision stores, bakeries and meat shops in the city centre Lal Chowk and other parts opened for business on Saturday morning. After remaining confined to their homes for five days due to the restrictions in the Valley over the abrogation of Article 370, people came out to purchase essentials. “I used to purchase bakery items worth Rs 3,000-4,000 on Eid. This time owing to the situation I cut down the prices and purchased something for the children,” said Zafar Ahmad, a resident of Chanapora area of uptown Srinagar.

An official at Mughal Darbar bakery shop maintained that production was low this Eid. “Owing to the situation, we cut down on production of our bakery items this Eid,” he said.There were no long queues at the shop as used to be the case on the eve of Eid either. “Only fewer people are visiting the shops to purchase the bakery today,” he said.

ALSO READ| Curfew-like restrictions eased for Eid, but uneasy calm prevails in Kashmir

People were also purchasing mutton but in less quantity and less number. “Our family comprises eight members and I didn’t purchase mutton. I used to purchase 5-6 kg of meat every Eid but now owing to prevailing situation, I think we will survive without it,” said Abdul Hamid of Baghat, Srinagar.There are also no takers for sacrificial animals. “On this Eid, I did not purchase the sacrificial animals. In the present crisis, my priority remained the day-to-day life. I purchased essentials including ration, oil, medicines and baby milk,” said Zahoor Ahmad of Natipora.

ALSO READ| Editors Guild of India concerned over shutdown in communication links with Jammu and Kashmir

A nomad, Ali Mohammad Gojar, who was selling sacrificial animals at Baghaat Srinagar, said this year there has been less demand for the sacrificial animal. “People prefer to buy essentials as there are apprehensions that the curfew-like restrictions will continue for a long time,” he said. Gojar said due to less demand, the prices of sacrificial animals has dropped considerably.“We used to sell a sheep in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. But now we are selling it at a price of Rs 15,000 and still people are not willing to purchase it,” he said. 

First things first

  • Locals are stocking up on ration, medicines, milk and essentials
  • Apprehension that curfew-like restrictions will continue
  • No takers for sacrificial animals
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir clampdown article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir Valley Kashmir Eid celebration Srinagar Eid festivities Kashmir Eid festivities
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp