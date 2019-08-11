Identity unknown, woman battles death at Srinagar hospital

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: “Number 12”. This is how staff at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Services (SKIMS), one of the biggest government hospitals in Srinagar, refer to one of their recent patients who is battling death.

In the absence of any communication, the hospital has not been able to identify the unconscious “Number 12” and so her family is in all likelihood unaware about her condition, the hospital staff said. The young woman was admitted on Friday night with serious injuries.

The only information the hospital has about her is that “Number 12” was travelling in a share taxi from Leh to Srinagar that met with an accident in Ganderbal.

“We are hoping that she will pull through but she is critical and admitted in the ICU. Because of the total communication blockade, we have not been able to ascertain her identity or the identity of her family members. What can we do?” said a doctor at the surgical ward. Her family would, of course, have been a great support to the young woman, but they don’t know, the doctor added.

The girl was not the only one travelling in the ill-fated vehicle. Seven other co-passengers of “Number 12” have also been admitted to the Srinagar hospital though none of them were as badly injured.

One of them is Uttar Pradesh native Upender Kumar, an Army soldier. Kumar recalls some details about the young unconscious woman, who sat next to him in the Innova taxi.

“Her mother came to drop her and I believe the woman was coming to meet her sister who lives in Rajbagh,” Kumar said.

Curbs delay admission of injured locals to hospital

Armyman Kumar added, “My family also does not know about this accident.” He recalls it pouring heavily, and their cab skidding off the road and falling over a cliff in Gandarbal’s Baltal area. The driver died on the spot and for a long time, no one came to the rescue of these passengers.

“We made several cries for help and then some locals finally came,” said Kumar. Just a bed away on the right side of Kumar lies 24-year-old Sana Wani, who was also travelling in the cab with her three-year-old son and father-in-law. While Sana’s son and father-in-law were fortunate to escape with minor injuries, Sana was not so lucky. Her eyes can barely open, her face has swollen, she has difficulty speaking, and there are several injuries on her body.

She says it took them a lot of time for the injured to be admitted to the hospital due to restrictions imposed in Kashmir. Wani has difficulty in turning on her right side. A ward attendant says her father-in-law was discharged soon after being admitted and was sent to his house in Srinagar’s Chanapora locality.

“She will feel better if someone from their family can join her here. So, we discharged her father-in-law and son. We are expecting her family members to visit her soon, ” hospital staff said.

The accident survivors also include a resident of Bemina, Khurshid Ahmad, who was sitting on a wheelchair and was to be taken for some tests.

Ahmad could barely speak due to several cuts on his face.

The security clampdown was relaxed on Saturday to allow locals to shop for essential items ahead of Eid.