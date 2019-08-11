Man booked for triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was booked for triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday, police said.

The case was registered at the Kairana police station in the district, they said.

DSP Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said they booked Afsar (30), a resident of Bhura village, under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

According to police, Saira Begum (27) alleged that she was given triple talaq by her husband over the phone.

This is the first case in which a man has been booked under the newly-implemented law in the district.

Saira had married Afsar four years ago.