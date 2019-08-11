Home Nation

Pakistan clears entry of Thar Express into Karachi, say officials

Thar Express from Pakistan reached India on Saturday afternoon, while the Karachi-bound train is on its way to the neighbouring country, officials said.

Published: 11th August 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Thar Express

Thar Express (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Thar Express from Pakistan reached India on Saturday afternoon, while the Karachi-bound train is on its way to the neighbouring country, officials said.

The Thar Express from Pakistan started from the station zero point at 17.20 hours and reached Indian station Munabao at 17.40 hours with 165 passengers - 62 Indians and 103 Pakistanis - on board, railways said.

The Thar link Express from India is on its way to Karachi. Pakistan had on Friday announced a suspension of all train services to India after the Modi government scrapped provisions of Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train.

The passenger from both countries reached zero point on the international border and changed trains to go to their respective destinations in India and Pakistan.

The Indian train reached Munabao, the last station on the Indian side of the border, at 6.55 am after departing from Bhagat Ki Kothi station in Jodhpur at 1 am and was awaiting clearance from Pakistan, they said.

The clearance was received at 3.05 pm, a North Western Railway spokesperson said, adding that the train departed soon after.

The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur and Karachi every Saturday morning (1 am) since services resumed on February 18, 2006, after a 41-year suspension.

According to estimates, over four lakh passengers have taken the train in the past 13 years.

Among the 165 passengers, 81 are Indians, who are visiting their relatives in Pakistan.

Eighty-four Pakistan nationals are returning to their country after completion of their visa limit in India, a railway official has said.

As the passengers boarded the train at Bhagat ki Kothi station, there were concerns that the journey could even end at Munabao in Barmer district, amid uncertainties over strained ties between the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thar Express Thar Express clearance India Pakistan ties Article 35A article 370 abrogation kashmir issue India Pakistan tension
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp