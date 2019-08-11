Home Nation

People will be allowed to offer prayers at mosques on Eid in Jammu and Kashmir: Official

The situation in all parts of Kashmir is normal and there has been no report of violence anywhere in the Valley, he said.

NEW DELHI: People in the Kashmir Valley will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques during Eid-ul-Azha on Monday and restrictions on mobile and landline phones will be lifted as early as possible, a top government official said on Sunday.

The top priority of the government is to maintain peace and prevent any casualty and mischief in Jammu and Kashmir.

The district administrations are constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will facilitate people to offer prayers in mosques during Eid, the official told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Last Friday, people were allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques and offer prayers there. However, large gatherings were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

Asked about the restrictions imposed on communication links, the official said these were "temporary" measures taken to maintain peace and prevent circulation of misinformation and rumours.

"The government is conscious of the ground situation and doing utmost so that there is minimum inconvenience to the people. Everyday something or the other restrictions are relaxed. We will take decisions on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible," he said.

The official, however, said all decisions are not taken by the central government and local administrations are taking calls wherever necessary, particularly in regard to law and order.

The situation in all parts of Kashmir is normal and there has been no report of violence anywhere in the Valley, he said. Markets are open on Sunday and people were seen shopping for the festival.

The government has also made arrangements for availability of adequate food and other essential items across the Kashmir Valley and steps are being taken to deliver certain goods at people's doorsteps.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 following a Parliamentary approval in the Modi government's proposal.

The president on Saturday gave assent to a bill passed by the Parliament for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31.

