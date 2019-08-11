Home Nation

Rahul halts CWC meeting, demands PM Modi to come clean over 'violence' in J&K

Some reports have come in that some things are going very wrong in Jammu and Kashmir, there is violence and people are dying there, said Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 01:43 PM

File Image of PM Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (R).

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to decide the new party chief was stopped to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir over the reports of violence and asked the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear what is happening in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said, "I was called just now by the CWC because some reports have come in that some things are going very wrong in Jammu and Kashmir, there is violence and people are dying there."

"So we stopped our deliberation on the Congress President issue and we have a presentation on what was going in Jammu and Kashmir".

He said it is very important that the government of India and Prime Minister make it very clear what is happening in Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh," he said.

READ HERE: Sonia Gandhi appointed interim Congress party president after Rahul declines

The government needs to explain reports that are coming in and assuage the country and tell the country exactly what is happening and be completely transparent, he said.

The CWC, party's top decision-making body, met for the second time on Saturday to decide on the new party chief.

Rahul Gandhi arrived for the second meeting almost an hour late at the CWC meeting, when most of the leaders had begun the process of consultation.

Earlier in the day, the CWC met for over two hours and formed five sub-groups region-wise to hold discussions with the party leaders to decide the new party chief.

ALSO READ | Editors Guild of India concerned over shutdown in communication links with Jammu and Kashmir

