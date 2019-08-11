Railways waive freight charges for relief materials to three flood-hit states

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Indian Railways has announced waiver of freight charges for transportation of relief materials to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, which have been badly hit by floods.

Relief materials for these states can be booked on goods train and parcel vans by all government organisations across the country free of cost, Deputy Director (Traffic Commercial) of the Railway Board Mahendar Singh said.

"All the government organisations across the country can book relief material free of cost to Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra as of now.

Other organisations, as deemed fit by the divisional Railway manager, may also avail of this provision," he said in a letter to all Railway general managers.

However, it may be ensured that consignor or consignee was the district magistrate or deputy commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching or receiving station was located, he said in the letter.

The heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods in Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra among other states claiming over 80 lives and displacing lakhs of people since last week.