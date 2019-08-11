Suicide by Rajasthan doctor: Kin accuse police, medical college of inaction

By PTI

JAIPUR: The family of the 24-year-old woman doctor, who had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room on July 17 here, accused police and the medical college administration of inaction in the case.

"A case was registered against five doctors for abetment to suicide. They mentally harassed my daughter, which forced her to take the extreme step. Nearly a month after her death, police and the medical college have failed to take action against the accused," said Sumesh Gupta, father of the deceased doctor, Sakshi Gupta.

What forced my daughter to commit suicide should be investigated by the CBI and the accused should be punished, he added.

Sakshi Gupta, a resident doctor at Mahila Chikitsalaya here, was found hanging in her hostel room.

Her family had lodged a case against Dr Leela, Dr Aditi, Dr Varsha, Dr Tripal and Dr Kavita for abetment to suicide.