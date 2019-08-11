Home Nation

Zomato executives in Bengal on indefinite strike against delivering beef, pork

A few days back, Zomato was in the news after a customer declined to receive an order which was being delivered by a non-Hindu rider.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

HOWRAH: Food delivery app Zomato has again made headlines as its executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork contending, doing so hurts their religious sentiments.

Amid slogans "Zomato ki dadagiri nahi chalegi" raised by protestors, one of the protestors told ANI that the company is not paying heed to their grievances and is forcing to deliver beef and pork against their will.

"The company is not listening to our demands and forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. Hindus have a problem is delivering beef while Muslims do not want to deliver pork. Our Hindu friends are having a problem in delivering beef and they are denying doing so. It's been heard that in few days we have to deliver Pork, which we have also refused to do. We are not ready to deliver such things on any condition. We are forced to deliver such things. The company has also rolled back our payout. We have been on strike for a week now," protestor Mausin Akhtar claimed.

On behalf of others, he demanded the company to immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service and also sought a revision of their salaries.

"They (company) is playing with our religious sentiments. The company is also threatening us. The company asks us to deliver any kind of order to the customer. We, the Hindus, were asked to deliver beef while in coming days our Muslims brothers will be asked to deliver pork. This is not acceptable. We demand company not to play with our religious sentiments and also payouts should also be revised," another employee claimed.

Meanwhile, reacting on the same, Minister for Irrigation in West Bengal government, Rajib Banerjee said that the organisation should not force any person to go against their religion.

"The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," Banerjee said.

However, Zomato is yet to react in the matter.

A few days back, Zomato was in the news after a customer declined to receive an order which was being delivered by a non-Hindu rider. Reacting on the same, the company supported its employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Beef Pork
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp