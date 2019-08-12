Home Nation

AICTE to provide aid to Rural technical institutes’ for modernising laboratories

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The laboratories of colleges and institutions in rural areas will get a makeover soon with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) deciding to give aid to them for procuring new and modern equipment.

The grants would be provided by the AICTE under the Modernisation and Removal of Obsolescence (MODROB) scheme.

“A special drive is being undertaken by AICTE under the MODROB scheme for modernising laboratories in technical institutions operating in rural areas and approved by AICTE by providing grants for procuring modern equipment. The institutions can apply under the scheme till August 28,” a senior AICTE official said.

The scheme is aimed at modernising and removing obsolescence in laboratories, workshops, computing facilities excluding libraries to enhance the functional efficiency of technical institutions for teaching, training and research purpose.

Only institutions that have been in existence for at least 10 years can apply for the scheme and get funding up to Rs 20 lakh.

The duration of the project will be two years from the date of receipt of funds in the institute’s account.

The equipment installed through MODROBS can also be used for an indirect benefit to faculty or students through continuing education programmes, training programmes for local industry and consultancy work.

