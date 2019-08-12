Citing historical documents, Jaipur royals claim to be descendants of Lord Rama

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In the ongoing Ayodhya dispute, the Supreme Court had asked Ram lalla's lawyer on August 9th whether there was any descendant of Lord Rama in Ayodhya or in the world alive? The lawyer had replied that he wasn't aware. Now the Royal family of Jaipur have now claimed that they are descendants of the famous Kachhwaha / Kushwaha dynasty in the name of Kush, the elder son of Lord Rama. They add that this is recorded in the pages of history!

Diya Kumari, BJP MP from Rajsamand and a member of the royal family of Jaipur, tweeted on Saturday that they are descendants of Lord Ram. The throne of Jaipur is the capital of the descendants of Kush, the son of Lord. After this, on the instructions of Padmani Devi, the wife of Brigadier Bhavani Singh of the former royal family, the very ancient maps of Ram Janmabhoomi and Ayodhya, which were kept safe in the cloakroom of the City Palace, were made public. Being a descendant of Rama's son Kush, they believe that they are the 309th generation of Lord Rama.

Padmini Devi, a former Rajmata of the Jaipur royal family, said, "there should be an early resolution on the Ram temple. Since the court asked where the descendants of Lord Rama are, we came forward to say yes! We are their descendants. We do not want the issue of dynasty to be an obstruction. Rama is a symbol of everyone's faith. "

Her daughter, former princess Diyakumari has also given many proofs. She has shown a pamphlet, in which the names of all the ancestors of Lord Shri Ram's clan are recorded in sequential order. In this, the name of Sawai Jai Singh as 289th descendant and Maharaja Bhawani Singh as 307th descendant is recorded. Apart from this, there are also maps of Pothikhana. There are 9 documents and 2 maps which prove that Jai Singhpura and Ram's birthplace of Ayodhya were under the rule of Sawai Jai Singh II. It was written in a 1776 order that the land of Jai Singhpura is under the control of Kachhwaha.

Jaipur royal patravali

Diyakumari says, "there are descendants of Lord Rama worldwide. This includes our family, who are descendants of Lord Rama's son Kush. It is like an open book of history. In the Ram Mandir case, the hearing should be fast and the court should give its verdict soon. " Padmini Devi added that in 1992, Brigadier Bhavani Singh handed over the map and other documents to the court. "It was our duty as responsible citizens", she said.

According to Annexure-2 of the famous historian R Nath's book 'The Jai Singhpura of Sawai Raja Jai Singh at Ayodhya', the Kachhwaha dynasty of Jaipur had the right over the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Nath has proved this with a document in the research book Studies in the Middle Indian Architecture that Kot Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya was under the authority of Sawai Jai Singh II. Its leases and many documents are secure .

Historian R Nath has claimed that the birthplace of Ram is in Jaisinghpur. The land of which was acquired in 1727 after the death of Emperor Aurangzeb in 1707. Jai Singh was allowed to build on the land. After Aurangzeb's death, Sawai Jai Singh II bought large tracts of land in Hindu religious areas. In 1717 to 1725, Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was built in Ayodhya . The fort here is built at a height of about 40 feet off the coast of Ramchandrapura Saryu. Sawai Jai Singh got Ram's birth place renovated. The work was done according to Hindu scriptures.