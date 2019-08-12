Home Nation

Devotees throng to mosques to offer namaz in flood-affected Kolhapur in Maharashtra

The district that had been gripped under severe flood since the last few days has started returning to normalcy after rains stopped.

Published: 12th August 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer namaaz in Shiroli, Kolhapur on the occasion of Bakr Eid

Devotees offer namaaz in Shiroli, Kolhapur on the occasion of Bakr Eid (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLHAPUR: People in various villages of flood-affected Kolhapur district gathered at different mosques to offer special namaz on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. People in Shiroli village of the district came out in large numbers to offer their prayers and share their happiness with family and friends.

The district that had been gripped under severe flood since the last few days has started returning to normalcy after rains stopped and flood-water started receding.

Yesterday, the Daroom Uloom Madrasa in Shiroli opened its doors for the flood-affected victims of the region and is providing round the clock relief and essentials to the people from nearby villages, doctors of the Madrasa trust said. Meanwhile, flood-affected National Highway (NH) 4 has also re-opened for heavy vehicles and SUVs at Kolhapur-Sangli Phata.

Since last week, large parts of Kolhapur were affected by floods with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) being pressed into service for rescue operations. Over a thousand people have been evacuated from Kolhapur's Hasur and Nrusinhawadi areas.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas Belgavi district of Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

In wake of incessant rain and flood playing havoc in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a detailed review meeting with chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 40 while three people are missing, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,41,835 people have been evacuated to 524 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. On Friday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rescued close to 2,000 people from Kolhapur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolhapur Bakr Id Kolhapur Eid Al Adha Maharashtra floods Kolhapur floods Flood fury Kolhapur masjids Kolhapur Muslims
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp