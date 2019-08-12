Home Nation

Ex-AAP MLA Phoolka says he is ready to return Padma Shri if Badal, Saini arrested

Phoolka said that he would return the Padma Shri the very next day if Badal (Senior) and Sani are arrested.
 

Published: 12th August 2019

HS Phoolka

Harvinder Singh Phoolka (File| PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former AAP MLA and senior Supreme Court HS Phooka on Monday said that he was ready to return his Padam Shri if former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are arrested in the Behbal Khan police firing case.

Phoolka said that he would return the Padma Shri the very next day if Badal (Senior) and Sani are arrested. He alleged that the Congress government in Punjab wanted Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report to die a slow death which he will not allow.

Phoolka had earlier asked all MLAs who raised the Bargari issue in the Assembly to resign. In a joint statement here on Sunday, Cabinet Ministers Tripat Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukbinder Singh Sarkaria and Gurpreet Singh Kangar lashed out at Phoolka for his senseless and provocative demand for the resignation of the legislators. 

They said if Phoolka was genuinely concerned about the issue and its implications, he should have returned the Padma Shri awarded to him by the very government which had pressurised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into filing a closure report in the sensitive Bargari case, which every Sikh wanted
to see ending in severe punishment for the perpetrator.

