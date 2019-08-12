Home Nation

Gorkhaland row: Trinamool sees red in Amit Shah's letter to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista

Bista wrote a letter to Shah in July, where he voiced concern over Gorkhas being left out of the purview of the special cell formed by Delhi Police to counter acts of racism.

Published: 12th August 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: The mention of Gorkhaland by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who had sought protection for Gorkhas in the national capital, has kicked up a row, with West Bengal's ruling TMC seeing in it a "plot" to divide the state.

The BJP, which has emerged as a major political force in the state after the Lok Sabha polls, however, rejected the charge as "baseless".

According to sources in the saffron party, Bista wrote a letter to Shah in July, where he voiced concern over Gorkhas being left out of the purview of the special cell formed by Delhi Police to counter acts of racism, particularly against people from the northeast.

Shah, while replying to Bista's letter, said his concern over the people of "Gorkhaland and Ladakh area" is being looked at.

The use of the word of "Gorkhaland" by Shah drew criticism from the TMC, which accused the Centre and the BJP of plotting to divide the state.

ALSO READ | We never promised Gorkhaland, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

"Why did he use the word Gorkhaland? There is no place called Gorkhaland in the entire area. It seems after dividing Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is planning to bifurcate Bengal. But, as long the TMC is here, nobody can break the state," senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Gautam Deb said.

Reacting to the TMC's allegation, Bista said the use of the word Gorkhaland has nothing to do with the creation of a separate state.

He said he wrote about the residents of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) - the autonomous body that looks after the development of the Darjeeling hills.

"The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was set up through a tripartite agreement between the TMC government, Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), and the Congress government at the Centre in 2011. So, if they can use the word Gorkhaland, why can't we use it to refer to the residents of the area. This is political hypocrisy of the TMC," Bista told PTI.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and create two Union Territories (UT) after bifurcating the state.

Several hill parties had demanded UT status for Darjeeling after the Kashmir developments.

Darjeeling has time and again witnessed violent agitations over the demand of a separate state of Gorkhaland, the latest being in June 2017, when the hills witnessed a 104-day strike over statehood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gorkhaland Amit Shah Raju Bista Trinamool BJP
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp