We never promised Gorkhaland, says West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said the NRC will soon be implemented in state on the lines of Assam.

Published: 14th July 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 09:23 PM

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGRAKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, whose party swept the north Bengal region including Darjeeling seat in the Lok Sabha elections, Sunday said the party has never promised to create a separate Gorkhaland state.

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam.

"We want development of Gorkha people. We are sympathetic to the Gorkhaland statehood demand, but had never promised a separate state," he said while speaking to the media after a workers' meet here in Jalpaiguri district.

Reacting to the statement of the BJP chief, Darjeeling MLA and Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) spokesperson Neeraj Zimba said, "Dilip Ghosh has his own political compulsions but that does not stop us from continuing our demand for separate Gorkhaland state." 

ALSO READ: BJP has promised to look into our Gorkhaland demand, says Bimal Gurung

"We want a permanent political solution to the issue," he said.

Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung, in an interview to PTI in April this year before the Lok Sabha elections, had claimed the BJP has promised to look into the Gorkhaland demand.

Wanted in many cases including sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, murder and rioting, Gurung is on the run for over two years.

However, for the first time in about three decades, the Gorkhaland statehood demand was not a poll issue in the Darjeeling Hills as parties, including the GJM and GNLF, sought development and restoration of democracy in the region.

ALSO READ: Gorkhaland demand alive in hills, says Bimal Gurung

Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of the state had witnessed a 104-day strike in 2017 seeking creation of separate Gorkhaland state.

The agitation saw a split in the GJM, that rules the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in the hills, with the Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa faction shifting loyalties to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP candidate Raju Sing Bista won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency has been returning BJP candidates since 2009, with Jaswant Singh winning the seat that year followed by Surinder Singh Ahluwalia in 2014.

TAGS
Dilip Ghosh​ West Bengal West Bengal BJP Gorkhaland
