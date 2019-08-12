Home Nation

Gurugram cop held for raping, blackmailing woman with video of crime

12th August 2019

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Station House Officer of Sadar police station in Gurugram, Inspector Dalbir Singh, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and blackmailing her with a video of the incident. A court has remanded him in police custody for three days.

The state police on Friday received a complaint against the inspector from a woman from Mohanagarh in Jind, who alleged that he had sexually assaulted her and had made a video of the act, a senior official said.

Following the complaint, Singh, who is set to retire next year, was transferred to police lines before being arrested yesterday after an internal inquiry.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had got married in November 2017 to a person hailing from Uddana in Jind, and they had some marital dispute.

She approached the police with a complaint against her husband, and the matter was transferred to an all-woman police station in west Gurugram.

She alleged that she met the accused officer in May 2018 in the police station and he assured her of all help and even got her a job in a restaurant so that she could earn a living.

On July 10, the accused officer, who belongs to Pindara in Jind district, offered a lift to the woman as she was waiting in Jind for a bus to Gurugram. He allegedly raped her and dropped her at Gurugram.

The next day, the woman met him again and he drugged her and raped her in his official accommodation and made a video of the incident. He then threatened to circulate the video, she alleged and added that she tried to commit suicide in Jind, but a policeman saved her.

A case of rape and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act was registered at an all-woman police station in Jind on Friday against the accused policeman following the medical examination of the woman.

