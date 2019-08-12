I now worship Modi, Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By IANS

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had corrected a historical mistake made by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"After this decision, I have started worshipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Chouhan said.

Earlier, blaming Pt. Nehru for the problems in Kashmir, Chouhan had called him a criminal. "The whole of Kashmir would have been ours had Nehru not declared a ceasefire," he had said.

Clarifying the statement on Monday, Chouhan said: "Whatever I had said on Pt. Nehru, I said with full responsibility. The mistake done by Pt. Nehru on Jammu and Kashmir has now been undone by Prime Minister Modi."

"Earlier I used to consider Modi and Shah as my leaders, but now I worship them," Chouhan said.