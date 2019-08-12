Home Nation

I now worship Modi, Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He also said that their decision has undone a historic mistake made by the country's first prime minister Nehru.

Published: 12th August 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had corrected a historical mistake made by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"After this decision, I have started worshipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Chouhan said.

Earlier, blaming Pt. Nehru for the problems in Kashmir, Chouhan had called him a criminal. "The whole of Kashmir would have been ours had Nehru not declared a ceasefire," he had said.

Clarifying the statement on Monday, Chouhan said: "Whatever I had said on Pt. Nehru, I said with full responsibility. The mistake done by Pt. Nehru on Jammu and Kashmir has now been undone by Prime Minister Modi."

"Earlier I used to consider Modi and Shah as my leaders, but now I worship them," Chouhan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Article 370 Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp