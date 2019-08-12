Indian National Science Academy gets first woman president in Chandrima Shaha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former director of the National Institute of Immunology Chandrima Shaha has been elected as the first woman president of the reputed Indian National Science Academy (INSA), according to its website.

Shaha, who will head INSA from 2020, said after taking over as president, her priority would be to make efforts to further popularise science among the masses, and she would also focus on more collaborations with foreign institutes.

"One of my goals will be to take steps to popularise science among the masses. Our local chapters have also been taking steps in this regard," the 66-year-old said.

Shaha, who returned to India after completing her post-doctoral research in 1984, is currently Professor of Eminence at the National Institute of Immunology, an institute under the Department of Biotechnology.

INSA was established in January 1935 with the object of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare.

It has nearly 926 fellows.

It has noted scientists like Raghunath Mashelkar as its former presidents.