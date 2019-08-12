Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir celebrates Eid after revocation of special status

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had eased the prohibitory orders in Kashmir Valley for the past few days for the people to make purchases for Eid.

Published: 12th August 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Srinagar Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar

Srinagar Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar (PTI photo)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Amid massive security arrangements, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday marked its first Eid after the revocation of its special status, even as the state administration held a meeting with local clerics to oversee prayer arrangements and ensure peaceful celebrations.

On Sunday, a meeting was held between clerics and the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Khan, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani and Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary to ensure a peaceful and smooth Eid.

ALSO READ| Situation in Valley peaceful ahead of Eid, people allowed to offer prayers in neighbourhood mosques

Choudhary, who visited some of the mosques and grounds where prayers will be offered, said he was trying to reduce inconvenience and ease facilities.

He also said that more than 250 ATMs have been made functional in Srinagar and bank branches were also open. Baseer Khan said the administration was doing everything to ensure a peaceful Eid. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had eased the prohibitory orders in Kashmir Valley for the past few days for the people to make purchases for Eid.

In the valley, people thronged the market places during the six hours of relaxation provided for purchases before Eid-al-Adha also known as Bakr Eid.

In his speech to the nation on August 9 post the revocation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the people of the state would not face any trouble in celebrating Eid and that the situation in the valley will return to normal gradually.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under lockdown since the government on August 5 abrogated Article 370, and has divided the state into two union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Eid article 370 abrogation Article 35A Kashmir ground report Kashmir clampdown Srinagar bakr Id Jammu and Kashmir law and order
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp