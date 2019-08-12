Home Nation

Nine Madhya Pradesh cops suspended in two cases of custodial death

Rawat’s relatives alleged that the police at Belgarha police station physically tortured Rawat in custody tried to extort money from him to lodge his complaint.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Suspension for the DSP and the SI who allegedly delayed the investigation process.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as nine policemen, including a police station in-charge, have been suspended in two separate cases of custodial death and custodial torture in Gwalior and Alirajpur districts of Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

Five policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), have been suspended in connection with the custodial death of a farmer Suresh Rawat. All the five along with a home guard have also been booked for the murder of the farmer under Section 302 and Section 34 of IPC for crime with common intent, senior police officials in Gwalior said on Sunday.

According to reports from Gwalior, the farmer Suresh Rawat and a Dalit farmer Khemu Shakya had a fight over some issue on Saturday. Subsequently, both reached the Belgarha police station to submit complaints.
But instead of lodging complaints from both farmers, the Belgarha police booked Rawat under the SC/ST Atrocities Act on Shakya’s complaint.

Rawat was detained at the police station, where just a few hours later he was found hanging through the grill of the lock-up. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rawat’s relatives alleged that the police at Belgarha police station physically tortured Rawat in custody tried to extort money from him to lodge his complaint.

Meanwhile, four policemen, including the station in-charge and three constables of Nanpur police station in Alirajpur district have been suspended for brutally torturing four youths and a teenager in custody and allegedly forcing them to drink urine late Friday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp