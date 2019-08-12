Home Nation

Only 25 per cent complaints got redressed at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's helpline

The Yogi Adityanath government launched the helpline with much fanfare on July 5 to establish a direct contact between people and the Chief Minister's office.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has shown a poor redressal of the complaints lodged through the Chief Minister's helpline number '1076', revealed the state Information Technology Department. A report by the department showed that only 25 per cent of the complaints lodged with the Chief Minister's helpline have been solved.

In a bid to establish a direct contact between people and the Chief Minister's office, the Yogi Adityanath government launched the helpline with much fanfare on July 5. But till August 4, only a quarter of the complaints have been solved.

"Maximum complaints that have been solved are related to the departments of sugarcane development, social welfare and agriculture. The departments that have the maximum number of unsolved complaints are related to revenue, food and civil supplies, basic education and PWD. We have been receiving maximum complaints for home, revenue, food and civil supplies and panchayati raj departments," said an official connected with the helpline.

The maximum redressal of complaints has been done by the sugarcane development department.

According to a report released by the Information Technology Department, 2.51 lakh complaints have been received against 55 departments at the helpline since July 5 and redressal has been done only in 64,800 complaints. About 63,448 complainants have rated the remedy as 'satisfactory'.

The report will be placed before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he returns from his Russia trip, and action is likely to be taken against the officials who have fared poorly in the redressal of complaints.

Yogi Adityanath at the launch of the helpline had said that it would also serve as a barometer of the government machinery. He said that the complaints would be treated as pending unless the complainant says that he was satisfied.

